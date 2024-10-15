Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 106,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

