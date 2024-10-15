ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 8.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $26,776,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CHE opened at $600.27 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $502.64 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.32 and its 200 day moving average is $571.23.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.