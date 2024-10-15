ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $169.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

