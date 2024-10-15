ORG Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $383.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.03. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.