ORG Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $123.65 and a 1-year high of $212.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

