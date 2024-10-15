ORG Partners LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000.

Shares of TFPN opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program.

