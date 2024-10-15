ORG Partners LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

IRM opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

