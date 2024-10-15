ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in LTC Properties by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $442,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

