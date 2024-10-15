ORG Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.25. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

