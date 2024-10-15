ORG Partners LLC Sells 28,652 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

