ORG Partners LLC Sells 833 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $603.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $607.84 and its 200-day moving average is $583.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

