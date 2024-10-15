ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

FITB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

