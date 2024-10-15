ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

