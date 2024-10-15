ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,803 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $77,628,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $100,120,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Illumina Stock Up 2.4 %

ILMN stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

