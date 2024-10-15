ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 487 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.73.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

