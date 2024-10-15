ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 375 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $239.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

