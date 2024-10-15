ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 558 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day moving average of $327.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

