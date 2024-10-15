ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $166.04. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

