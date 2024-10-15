ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

