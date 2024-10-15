ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 191,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.