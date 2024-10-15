ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 821 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nordson by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nordson by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.67. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.