ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

