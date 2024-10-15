Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oriental Land Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.44. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.08 million for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

