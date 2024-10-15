Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,127.0 days.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $47.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Orion Oyj has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

