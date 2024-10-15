Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,127.0 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $47.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Orion Oyj has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $47.16.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.