OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

