Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $24.46.
About Oxford Lane Capital
