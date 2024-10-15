Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

