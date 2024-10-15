Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $220.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.