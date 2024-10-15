Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 600 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

