Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,114,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

