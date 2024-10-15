Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $40,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

