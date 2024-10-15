Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.55 and a 52-week high of $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

