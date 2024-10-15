Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 199,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

