Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.91. 261,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 984,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the second quarter worth $240,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

