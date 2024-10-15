Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,720 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 1.42% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Shares of ILTB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 37,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

