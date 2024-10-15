Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 7,231,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

