Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. 2,372,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.