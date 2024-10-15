PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PED traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,194. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

