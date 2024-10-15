PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

