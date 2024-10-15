PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $176.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,409. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

