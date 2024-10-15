Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Pharma Mar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PHMMF
Pharma Mar Trading Up 35.5 %
Pharma Mar Company Profile
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma Mar
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.