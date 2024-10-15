Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Pharma Mar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHMMF

Pharma Mar Trading Up 35.5 %

Pharma Mar Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58.

(Get Free Report)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.