Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix Motor has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

