Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Down 25.1% in September

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Phoenix Motor Price Performance
PEV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix Motor has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.59.
About Phoenix Motor
