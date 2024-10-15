Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 17th

Shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 17.1 %
Shares of PEGY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,066,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $14.70.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.59. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 193.08%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.