Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Pioneer Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.94. 15,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,409. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.