PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

PLDT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PHI stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $26.16. 20,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in PLDT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 141.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

