Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:POR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

