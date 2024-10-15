Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 445.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

