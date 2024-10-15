Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

