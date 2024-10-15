Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.08 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.60 and a 200 day moving average of $468.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.