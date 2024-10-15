Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $7,645,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,668 shares of company stock worth $12,976,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.